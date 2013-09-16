Sep 16Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Myron N AEL I.Coal 13/09 ----- ----- nil 25,938 nil 29,066 2) Oryx M PSA R hos 14/09 ----- ----- nil 12,400 nil 26,100 3) Columbia PSA I.Coal 15/09 ----- ----- nil 11,915 nil 45,487 4) Chennai Jayam T.Coal POO 12/09 ----- ----- nil 28,967 nil 11,946 5) Apj Akhil T.Coal POO 14/09 ----- ----- nil 31,301 nil 13,542 6) Hansa Prem F Oil IOC 15/09 ----- ----- nil 6,255 nil 3,061 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha Supreme MMT Gl.cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 09/09 2) Mv Cos Lucky IOS Cu.Con nil 30,053 nil ----- 15/09 3) Mv Abu Al Abyad AMJ R Phos nil 33,202 nil ----- 13/09 4) Mt Princes Park JMB Sul Acid 11,690 nil nil ----- 13/09 5) Mv Ikan Parang SPS Gypsum nil 33,010 nil ----- 14/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Angele N IOS Cu.Con nil 31,532 nil 16/09 2) MV Redwing BEN I.Coal) nil 32,505 nil 16/09 3) MT Clipper Karen JFS POil nil 7,687 nil 16/09 4) MV Jindal Tara JSH S Aggre 5,850 nil nil 16/09 5) MV Mutha Pioneer MMT Gl Cargo 1,932 nil nil 16/09 6) MV Ci Yun Shan AEL T.Coal nil 32,899 nil 16/09 7) MV Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,125 16/09 8) MT Jag Prerana ATIC Naptha nil 29,909 nil 18/09 9) MT Feng Hai 21 JAM P Oil nil 5,614 nil 18/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.