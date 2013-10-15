Oct 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Angel No.12 ATIC P Acid 12/10 ----- ----- 4,578 nil nil 13,422 2) Pretty JFS Logs 14/10 ----- ----- nil 1,914 nil 7,334 3) Banos A RAS Ilmenite 13/10 ----- ----- nil 25,100 nil 613 4) Tami Anna PSC T.Coal 14/10 ----- ----- nil 5,487 nil 38,816 5) Chenna Selvam PSC T.Coal 11/10 ----- ----- nil 37,890 nil 11,423 6) Gaz Serenity SWL Lpg 14/10 ----- ----- nil 1,548 nil 3,352 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Armata HRC Peas nil 26,922 nil ----- 08/10 2) Mv Genco AEL T.Coal nil 31,261 nil ----- 12/10 3) Mv Shrike VSP I.Coal nil 29,862 nil ----- 12/10 4) MV Galveston SRL I.Coal nil 30,928 nil ----- 13/10 5) MV Almajedah GAC Ammonia nil 17,476 nil ----- 14/10 6) Mv Ibis SPS I.Coal nil 33,045 nil ----- 14/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Marina Bay WWS Cashew nil 4,989 nil 15/10 2) MV Ap PSL Ballast nil 27,997 nil 15/10 3) MV John Peace JFS CNTR nil 14,036 nil 16/10 4) MV Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil 9,940 nil 16/10 5) MV Four SHS Cu.Con nil 23,456 nil 17/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.