Oct 18Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Marina Bay WWS R Cashew 17/10 ----- ----- nil 1,087 nil 3,200 2) Four Otello SHS Cu.Con 17/10 ----- ----- nil 3,261 nil 18,239 3) Angel No ATIC S Acid 12/10 ----- ----- 13,324 nil nil 4,676 4) Armata HRC Peas 15/10 ----- ----- nil 8,205 nil 9,795 5) Tamil Anna PSC T.Coal 14/10 ----- ----- nil 39,716 nil 4,587 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Galveston SRL I Coal nil 30,928 nil ----- 13/10 2) Mv Ibis SPS I.Coal nil 33,045 nil ----- 14/10 3) Mv Bulk ADM Phos nil 27,989 nil ----- 16/10 4) Mv Tiger BTL Cntr nil 17,125 nil ----- 17/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tai GAC I.Coal nil 32,962 nil 18/10 2) MV John Peace JFS Cntr nil 14,036 nil 19/10 3) MV Oel RLY Cntr nil 21,339 nil 19/10 4) MV Star SWL I.Coal nil 32,929 nil 19/10 5) Mar Victoria SHS Cu.Con nil 9,593 nil 19/10 6) MT Gas ATIC Vcm nil 4,695 nil 20/10 7) Althea PSA Cu.Con nil 15,609 nil 21/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.