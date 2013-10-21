Oct 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 13 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Marina Bay WWS R Cashew 17/01 ----- ----- nil 4,188 nil 99 2) Shrike VSP I.Coal 18/01 ----- ----- nil 31,260 nil 21,955 3) Armata HRC Peas 15/01 ----- ----- nil 17,062 nil 938 4) Bulk Avenir ADM R Phos 18/01 ----- ----- nil 11,510 nil 38,375 5) Genco AEL T.Coal 16/01 ----- ----- nil 30,305 nil 19,106 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Ibis SPS I Coal nil 33,045 nil ----- 14/01 2) Mv Tai Ping GAC I.Coal nil 32,962 nil ----- 19/01 3) Mv Mandarin IOS Cu.Con nil 33,034 nil ----- 19/01 4) Mv Sentinel SPS I.Coal nil 35,812 nil ----- 19/01 5) Mv El Mar SHS Cu.Con nil 9,593 nil ----- 19/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Beech 1 ATIC F Oil nil 4,568 nil 21/01 2) MV Althea PSA Cu.Con nil 15,609 nil 21/01 3) MV Tiger BTL Cntr nil 17,125 nil 21/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.