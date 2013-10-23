BRIEF-SB Energy commissions solar power plant

* SB Energy of Softbank Group commissions first solar power plant under solar parks scheme of Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission Source text - (SB Energy Holdings Limited (“SB Energy”), has announced the commencement of commercial operation of its 350 MW solar power plant located in Andhra Pradesh. It is the first operational solar power plant delivered under the Solar Parks scheme of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission.)