Oct 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 03
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Beech 1 ATIC F Oil 22/10 ----- ----- nil 390 nil 5,550
2) Galveston SRL I.Coal 21/10 ----- ----- nil 20,390 nil 29,010
3) Shrike VSP I.Coal 18/10 ----- ----- nil 50,309 nil 2,906
4) Armata HRC Peas 15/10 ----- ----- nil 22,605 nil 4,395
5) El Mar Victoria SHS Cu.Con 21/10 ----- ----- nil 6,015 nil 5,498
6) Nosco Victory SPS L Stones 22/10 ----- ----- nil 2,200 nil 36,300
7) Genco Cavalier PSC T.Coal 22/10 ----- ----- nil 3,785 nil 37,197
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Tai Ping GAC I.Coal nil 32,962 nil ----- 19/10
2) Mv Mandarin IOS Cu.Con nil 33,034 nil ----- 19/10
3) Mv Sentinel SPS I.Coal nil 35,812 nil ----- 19/10
4) Mv Star SWL I.Coal nil 32,929 nil ----- 19/10
5) Dauntless PSA Cu.Con nil 16,978 nil ----- 20/10
6) Mv Althea PSA Cu.Con nil 15,609 nil ----- 22/10
7) Mv St John JFS Cntr nil 14,036 nil ----- 22/10
8) Mv Bulk ADM Phos nil 27,989 nil ----- 22/10
9) Mt Gaz SWSL L P G nil 16,777 nil ----- 23/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Ds SCS Cntr nil 9,940 nil 23/10
2) MV Vishva Diksha PSC T.Coal nil 33,185 nil 23/10
3) MV Tuhina PST Iron nil 7,918 nil 23/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.