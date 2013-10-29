Oct 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Stx Mutiara SPS I.Coal 24/10 ----- ----- nil 79,800 nil 300 2) Tai Ping GAC I.Coal 26/10 ----- ----- nil 35,583 nil 18,879 3) Hansa Prem MMT IOC 28/10 ----- ----- nil 4,900 nil 11,201 4) Apj Jad PSC T.Coal 27/10 ----- ----- nil 17,229 nil 28,247 5) Vishva PSC T.Coal 24/10 ----- ----- nil 40,530 nil 8,557 6) Sentinel SPS I.Coal 28/10 ----- ----- nil 10,231 nil 47,609 7) Mandarin IOS Cu.Con 26/10 ----- ----- nil 16,779 nil 36,100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Star SWS I.Coal nil 32,929 nil ----- 19/10 2) Mv Althea PSA Cu.Con nil 15,609 nil ----- 22/10 3) Mv Tern SWSL I.Coa nil 27,986 nil ----- 27/10 4) Mt Ark ATIC Sul Acid nil 4,526 nil ----- 28/10 5) Mv Allcargo DSA StoneAggre nil 4,860 nil ----- 28/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grebe Bulke HRC I.Coal nil 33,045 nil 03/10 2) Trade Sta PSA Cu.Con nil 17,986 nil 31/10 3) Sharp ESS I.Coal nil 32,795 nil 31/10 4) Aquabelle JAM Palm nil 5,256 nil 30/10 5) Sealady JMB Cntr nil nil NA 30/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.