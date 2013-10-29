Oct 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Stx Mutiara SPS I.Coal 24/10 ----- ----- nil 79,800 nil 300
2) Tai Ping GAC I.Coal 26/10 ----- ----- nil 35,583 nil 18,879
3) Hansa Prem MMT IOC 28/10 ----- ----- nil 4,900 nil 11,201
4) Apj Jad PSC T.Coal 27/10 ----- ----- nil 17,229 nil 28,247
5) Vishva PSC T.Coal 24/10 ----- ----- nil 40,530 nil 8,557
6) Sentinel SPS I.Coal 28/10 ----- ----- nil 10,231 nil 47,609
7) Mandarin IOS Cu.Con 26/10 ----- ----- nil 16,779 nil 36,100
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Star SWS I.Coal nil 32,929 nil ----- 19/10
2) Mv Althea PSA Cu.Con nil 15,609 nil ----- 22/10
3) Mv Tern SWSL I.Coa nil 27,986 nil ----- 27/10
4) Mt Ark ATIC Sul Acid nil 4,526 nil ----- 28/10
5) Mv Allcargo DSA StoneAggre nil 4,860 nil ----- 28/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Grebe Bulke HRC I.Coal nil 33,045 nil 03/10
2) Trade Sta PSA Cu.Con nil 17,986 nil 31/10
3) Sharp ESS I.Coal nil 32,795 nil 31/10
4) Aquabelle JAM Palm nil 5,256 nil 30/10
5) Sealady JMB Cntr nil nil NA 30/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.