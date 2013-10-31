Oct 31Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 04
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Mandarin IOS Cu.Con 26/10 ----- ----- nil 33,854 nil 19,025
2) Sentinel SPS I Coal 28/10 ----- ----- nil 38,116 nil 19,724
3) Star Globe SWS I Coal 29/10 ----- ----- nil 16,529 nil 38,471
4) Allcargo DSA S Aggre 29/10 ----- ----- nil 3,175 nil 3,025
5) Frieda SPS L Stones 30/10 ----- ----- nil 19,011 nil 36,397
6) Vishva PSL T.Coal 24/10 ----- ----- nil 47,488 nil 1,599
7) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 27/10 ----- ----- nil 36,885 nil 8,591
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Althea PSA Cu.Con nil 15,609 nil ----- 22/10
2) Mv Tern SWS I.Coal nil 27,986 nil ----- 27/10
3) Mv Mutha MMT G cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 30/10
4) Mt Aquabelle P oil JAM nil 5,256 nil ----- 31/10
5) Mt Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 17,357 nil ----- 31/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Chennai PSL T.Coal nil 30,066 nil 31/10
2) MV Sharp ESS I.Coal nil 32,795 nil 31/10
3) MV Trade PSA Cu.Con nil 17,986 nil 31/10
4) MV Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,125 01/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.