Oct 31Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mandarin IOS Cu.Con 26/10 ----- ----- nil 33,854 nil 19,025 2) Sentinel SPS I Coal 28/10 ----- ----- nil 38,116 nil 19,724 3) Star Globe SWS I Coal 29/10 ----- ----- nil 16,529 nil 38,471 4) Allcargo DSA S Aggre 29/10 ----- ----- nil 3,175 nil 3,025 5) Frieda SPS L Stones 30/10 ----- ----- nil 19,011 nil 36,397 6) Vishva PSL T.Coal 24/10 ----- ----- nil 47,488 nil 1,599 7) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 27/10 ----- ----- nil 36,885 nil 8,591 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Althea PSA Cu.Con nil 15,609 nil ----- 22/10 2) Mv Tern SWS I.Coal nil 27,986 nil ----- 27/10 3) Mv Mutha MMT G cargo 1,830 nil nil ----- 30/10 4) Mt Aquabelle P oil JAM nil 5,256 nil ----- 31/10 5) Mt Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 17,357 nil ----- 31/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Chennai PSL T.Coal nil 30,066 nil 31/10 2) MV Sharp ESS I.Coal nil 32,795 nil 31/10 3) MV Trade PSA Cu.Con nil 17,986 nil 31/10 4) MV Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,125 01/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.