Apr 07Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Inlaco Brave AMJ Gl Cargo 05/04 05/04 ----- 2,298 nil nil 7,202 2) Thorco Sve SHS Cu.Con 06/04 06/04 ----- nil 1,000 nil 10,127 3) Kanchana SHS Cu.Con 02/04 02/04 ----- nil 29,153 nil 3,037 4) Bonthi Ii - 87 HRC Gl Cargo 05/04 05/04 ----- 1,871 nil nil 1,829 5) Sc Shenzhen ATIC S Acid 06/04 06/04 ----- 2,607 nil nil 15,393 6) Magnum HRC I.Coal 04/04 04/04 ----- nil 34,400 nil 19,035 7) Ds Ability SCS CNTR 07/04 07/04 ----- nil nil NA NA 8) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 02/04 02/04 ----- nil 48,558 nil 536 9) Skua - 190 AEL T.Coal 03/04 03/04 ----- nil 42,970 nil 8,030 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 01/04 --- 2) Mv Chennai PSL T.Coal nil 49,258 nil 03/04 --- 3) Deshbandh HRC Logs nil 32,595 nil 05/04 --- 4) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal nil 39,617 nil 06/04 --- 5) Mv Pyxis GAC I.Coal nil 54,300 nil 06/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sioux Maiden HRC Logs nil 21,656 nil 07/04 2) MV Lake WWS Logs nil 20,419 nil 07/04 3) Omera 1 HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil 07/04 4) MV Erk SET R Phos nil 30,200 nil 07/04 5) MV Tiger BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 07/04 6) River Globe BEN I.Coal nil 52,407 nil 08/04 7) Aventicum MAC Coke nil 51,285 nil 08/04 8) Pioneer PSA Oil Cake nil 6,600 nil 12/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.