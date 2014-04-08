Apr 08Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Inlaco Brave AMJ Gl Cargo 05/04 05/04 ----- 4,526 nil nil 4,974 2) Thorco Sve SHS Cu.Con 06/04 06/04 ----- nil 7,400 nil 7,400 3) Kanchana SHS Cu.Con 02/04 02/04 ----- nil 31,878 nil 312 4) Bonthi Ii - 87 HRC Gl Cargo 05/04 05/04 ----- 3,425 nil nil 275 5) Sc Shenzhen ATIC S Acid 06/04 06/04 ----- 5,825 nil nil 12,175 6) Magnum HRC I.Coal 04/04 04/04 ----- nil 47,500 nil 5,935 7) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR 08/04 08/04 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Chennai Selvam PSL T.Coal 07/04 07/04 ----- nil 10,008 nil 39,250 9) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal 08/04 08/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 39,617 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 01/04 --- 2) Deshbandh HRC Logs nil 32,595 nil 05/04 --- 3) Mv Pyxis GAC I.Coal nil 54,300 nil 06/04 --- 4) Mv Lake Ontario WWS Logs nil 20,419 nil 07/04 --- 5) Mv Erk SET R Phos nil 30,200 nil 08/04 --- 6) Mv River BEN I.Coal nil 52,407 nil 08/04 --- 7) Aventicum MAC Coke nil 51,285 nil 08/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Omera 1 HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil 08/04 2) Sioux Maiden HRC Logs nil 21,656 nil 08/04 3) Pioneer PSA Oil Cake nil 6,600 nil 12/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.