Apr 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Cai Lan 4 AMJ Gl Cargo 09/04 09/04 ----- 5,513 nil nil 987 2) Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 11/04 11/04 ----- TOCOM nil nil 2,150 3) Aventicum MAC Coke 09/04 09/04 ----- nil 30,422 nil 20,863 4) River Globe BEN I.Coal 09/04 09/04 ----- nil 38,017 nil 14,390 5) Lake Ontario WWS Logs 08/04 08/04 ----- nil 13,435 nil 6,984 6) Erk - 174 SET R Phos 08/04 08/04 ----- nil 18,044 nil 12,156 7) Pyxis- 190 GAC I.Coal 10/04 10/04 ----- nil 11,000 nil 43,300 8) Good Trade PSL T.Coal 11/04 11/04 ----- nil 4,020 nil 45,071 9) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal 08/04 08/04 ----- nil 23,718 nil 15,899 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shenzhen ATIC P Acid 8,000 nil nil ----- 09/04 2) Deshbandh HRC Logs nil 32,595 nil ----- 05/04 3) Titan Vision RAS C.S.Lye 8,000 nil nil ----- 09/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Omera 1 HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil 11/04 2) Sioux Maiden HRC Logs nil 21,656 nil 11/04 3) Palanima CHK P Acid 20,000 nil nil 11/04 4) Unicorn HRC L Stones nil 7,000 nil 11/04 5) Pioneer PSA Oil Cake nil 6,600 nil 12/04 6) MV Oel RLY Cntr nil nil 1 12/04 7) Rajiv Gandhi CHK Cntr nil nil 8,000 12/04 8) St.John JFS Cntr nil nil 8,000 12/04 9) Petrel Bulker SET T.Coal nil 53,400 nil 12/04 10) Norca IOS Naptha nil 16,765 nil 13/04 11) MT You JFS Palm Oil nil 5,100 nil 13/04 12) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 13/04 13) Osprey I SHS Cu.Con nil 21,648 nil 13/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.