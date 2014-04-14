Apr 14Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sc Shenzhen ATIC Sul Acid 06/04 06/04 ----- 12,737 nil nil 5,263 2) Titan Vision RAS C S Lye 12/04 12/04 ----- 6,258 nil nil 1,742 3) Unicorn HRC L Stone 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 1,450 nil 5,550 4) Pioneer A PSA Oil Cake 14/04 14/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 6,600 5) You Shen 1 Jfs P.Oil 14/04 14/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 5,100 6) Osprey I SHS Cu.Con 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 3,541 nil 18,107 7) Chennai J PSL T.Coal 12/04 12/04 ----- nil 34,449 nil 7,563 8) Norca - 183 OS Naptha 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 1,515 nil 15,250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Deshbandh HRC Logs nil 32,595 nil ----- 05/04 2) MV Petrel SET T.Coal nil 53,400 nil ----- 12/04 3) Mv Omera HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil ----- 12/04 4) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 5,000 nil ----- 13/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Palanima CHK P Acid 20,000 nil nil 14/04 2) Sioux Maiden HRC Logs nil 21,656 nil 14/04 3) Star Life IOS Maize 27,500 nil nil 14/04 4) Byron SPS I.Coal nil 33,000 nil 14/04 5) Lake Ontario ASP Sugar(R) 25,000 nil nil 14/04 6) Tiger Pearl BTL Cntr nil nil 17,000 14/04 7) Clipper PSA Mach nil 597 nil 15/04 8) Beijing SRL I.Coal nil 53,100 nil 16/04 9) Mermaid SHS Cu.Con nil 11,103 nil 16/04 10) Crimson SPS I.Coal nil 57,457 nil 16/04 11) Brixham ATIC F.Oil nil 57,446 nil 17/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.