Apr 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sc Shenzhen ATIC Sul Acid 06/04 06/04 ----- 14,620 nil nil 3,380
2) Byron - 192 SPS I.Coal 14/04 14/04 ----- nil 5,630 nil 27,370
3) Unicorn HRC L Stone 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 3,595 nil 3,405
4) Pioneer A PSA Oil Cake 14/04 14/04 ----- nil 1,425 nil 5,175
5) You Shen 1 Jfs P.Oil 14/04 14/04 ----- nil 2,187 nil 2,913
6) Osprey I SHS Cu.Con 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 10,089 nil 11,559
7) Norca - 183 OS Naptha 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 5,762 nil 11,003
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Deshbandh HRC Logs nil 32,595 nil ----- 05/04
2) MV Petrel SET T.Coal nil 53,400 nil ----- 12/04
3) Mv Omera HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil ----- 12/04
4) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 5,000 nil ----- 13/04
5) Mv Star IOS Maize nil 27,500 nil ----- 14/04
6) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo nil 5,400 nil ----- 14/04
7) Mv Lake ASP Sugar(R) nil 25,000 nil ----- 14/04
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Palanima CHK P Acid 20,000 nil nil 15/04
2) Sioux Maiden HRC Logs nil 21,656 nil 15/04
3) Clipper PSA Mach nil 597 nil 15/04
4) St.John JFS Cntr nil nil 8,000 16/04
5) Beijing SRL I.Coal nil 53,100 nil 16/04
6) Mermaid SHS Cu.Con nil 11,103 nil 16/04
7) Crimson SPS I.Coal nil 57,457 nil 16/04
8) Ds Ability SCS Cntr nil nil 7,000 16/04
9) Brixham ATIC F.Oil nil 57,446 nil 17/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.