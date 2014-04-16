Apr 16Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Lake Ontario ASP Sugar(R) 15/04 15/04 ----- 2,532 nil nil 22,468 2) Sc Shenzhen ATIC Sul Acid 06/04 06/04 ----- 16,842 nil nil 1,158 3) Byron - 192 SPS I.Coal 14/04 14/04 ----- nil 23,073 nil 9,927 4) Unicorn HRC L Stone 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 7,000 nil COMP 5) Pioneer A PSA Oil Cake 14/04 14/04 ----- nil 3,270 nil 3,330 6) Osprey I SHS Cu.Con 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 15,624 nil 6,024 7) Petrel SET T.Coal 15/04 15/04 ----- nil 6,290 nil 47,110 8) Norca - 183 IOS Naptha 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 10,350 nil 6,415 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Deshbandh HRC Logs nil 32,595 nil ----- 05/04 2) Mv Omera HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil ----- 12/04 3) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 5,000 nil ----- 13/04 4) Mv Star IOS Maize 27,500 nil nil ----- 14/04 5) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04 6) Mv Clipper PSA Mach nil 597 nil ----- 15/04 7) Mv Sioux HRC Logs nil 21,656 nil ----- 15/04 8) Palanimalai CHK P Acid 20,000 nil nil ----- 15/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) St.John JFS Cntr nil nil 8,000 16/04 2) Beijing SRL I.Coal nil 53,100 nil 16/04 3) Mermaid SHS Cu.Con nil 11,103 nil 16/04 4) Crimson SPS I.Coal nil 57,457 nil 16/04 5) Ds Ability SCS Cntr nil nil 7,000 16/04 6) Brixham ATIC F.Oil nil 57,446 nil 17/04 7) Tiger Pearl BTL Cntr nil nil 17,500 18/04 8) Muroto RAS Ilmenite 12,000 nil nil 22/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.