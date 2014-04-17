Apr 17Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Lake Ontario ASP Sugar(R) 15/04 15/04 ----- 9,664 nil nil 15,336 2) Osprey I SHS Cu.Con 13/04 13/04 ----- nil 21,648 nil COMP 3) Pioneer A PSA Oil Cake 14/04 14/04 ----- nil 4,500 nil 2,100 4) Clipper PSA Mach 16/04 16/04 ----- nil 239 nil 358 5) Crimson SPS I.Coal 16/04 16/04 ----- nil 6,602 nil 50,855 6) Ds Ability SCS CNTR 17/04 17/04 ----- nil nil 8,175 COMP 7) Petrel SET T.Coal 15/04 15/04 ----- nil 23,289 nil 30,111 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Deshbandh HRC Logs nil 32,595 nil ----- 05/04 2) Mv Omera HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil ----- 12/04 3) Mv Star IOS Maize 27,500 nil nil ----- 14/04 4) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04 5) Mv Sioux HRC Logs nil 21,656 nil ----- 15/04 6) Palanimalai CHK P Acid 20,000 nil nil ----- 15/04 7) Mv Mermaid SHS Cu.Con nil 1,110 nil ----- 16/04 8) Mv Beijing SRL I.Coal nil 53,100 nil ----- 16/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Brixham ATIC F.Oil nil 57,446 nil 17/04 2) Tiger Pearl BTL Cntr nil nil 17,500 18/04 3) Fodas JFS Logs nil 8,586 nil 18/04 4) Oel Kutch RLY Cntr nil nil 1 19/04 5) Symi SWSL Lpg nil 6,500 nil 20/04 6) Cardinal ASA R Phos nil 53,800 nil 22/04 7) Rachel SET I.Coal nil 52,230 nil 22/04 8) Muroto RAS Ilmenite 12,000 nil nil 22/04 9) Mersinidi SET R Phos nil 32,000 nil 22/04 10) Locomotion PSA Cu.Con nil 11,562 nil 23/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.