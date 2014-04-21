Apr 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Palanimal CHK P Acid ----- ----- 17/04 8,991 nil nil 11,009 2) Beijing SRL I.Coal ----- ----- 17/04 nil 47,869 nil 5,231 3) Star Life IOS Maize ----- ----- 18/04 11,143 nil nil 16,357 4) Deshbandhu HRC Logs ----- ----- 17/04 nil 19,031 nil 13,564 5) Brixham ATIC F Oil ----- ----- 20/04 nil 1,630 nil 4,115 6) Countess I SPS L Stone ----- ----- 20/04 nil 24,292 nil 33,745 7) Ds Ability SCS CNTR ----- ----- 21/04 nil nil 6,690 COMP 8) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 21/04 nil 1,354 nil 38,225 9) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 19/04 nil 19,122 nil 33,377 10) Symi - 173 SWSL Lpg ----- ----- 20/04 nil 3,483 nil 3,017 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Omera HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil ----- 12/04 2) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04 3) Mv Sioux HRC Log nil 21,656 nil ----- 15/04 4) Mv Fodas JFS Logs nil 8,586 nil ----- 19/04 5) Kangna PST I & Steel nil 1,904 nil ----- 20/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jin Tong SET T.Coal nil 52,950 nil 21/04 2) Tiger Pearl BTL Cntr nil nil 17,000 20/04 3) Cardinal ASA R Phos nil 53,800 nil 22/04 4) Rachel SET I.Coal nil 52,230 nil 22/04 5) Muroto RAS Ilmenite 12,000 nil nil 22/04 6) Mersinidi SET R Phos nil 32,000 nil 22/04 7) Locomotion PSA Cu.Con nil 11,562 nil 23/04 8) St.John JFS Cntr nil nil 8,000 23/04 9) Gagasan JAM P.Oil nil 7,000 nil 25/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.