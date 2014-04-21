Apr 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Palanimal CHK P Acid ----- ----- 17/04 8,991 nil nil 11,009
2) Beijing SRL I.Coal ----- ----- 17/04 nil 47,869 nil 5,231
3) Star Life IOS Maize ----- ----- 18/04 11,143 nil nil 16,357
4) Deshbandhu HRC Logs ----- ----- 17/04 nil 19,031 nil 13,564
5) Brixham ATIC F Oil ----- ----- 20/04 nil 1,630 nil 4,115
6) Countess I SPS L Stone ----- ----- 20/04 nil 24,292 nil 33,745
7) Ds Ability SCS CNTR ----- ----- 21/04 nil nil 6,690 COMP
8) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 21/04 nil 1,354 nil 38,225
9) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 19/04 nil 19,122 nil 33,377
10) Symi - 173 SWSL Lpg ----- ----- 20/04 nil 3,483 nil 3,017
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Omera HRC Logs nil 8,895 nil ----- 12/04
2) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04
3) Mv Sioux HRC Log nil 21,656 nil ----- 15/04
4) Mv Fodas JFS Logs nil 8,586 nil ----- 19/04
5) Kangna PST I & Steel nil 1,904 nil ----- 20/04
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jin Tong SET T.Coal nil 52,950 nil 21/04
2) Tiger Pearl BTL Cntr nil nil 17,000 20/04
3) Cardinal ASA R Phos nil 53,800 nil 22/04
4) Rachel SET I.Coal nil 52,230 nil 22/04
5) Muroto RAS Ilmenite 12,000 nil nil 22/04
6) Mersinidi SET R Phos nil 32,000 nil 22/04
7) Locomotion PSA Cu.Con nil 11,562 nil 23/04
8) St.John JFS Cntr nil nil 8,000 23/04
9) Gagasan JAM P.Oil nil 7,000 nil 25/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.