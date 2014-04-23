Apr 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Palanimal CHK P Acid ----- ----- 17/04 15,170 nil nil 4,830
2) Abm SPS L Stones ----- ----- 21/04 nil 14,750 nil 14,150
3) Omera 1 HRC Logs ----- ----- 21/04 nil 3,674 nil 5,221
4) Star Life IOS Maize ----- ----- 18/04 20,569 nil nil 6,931
5) Deshband HRC Logs ----- ----- 17/04 nil 28,628 nil 3,967
6) Muroto RAS Ilmenite ----- ----- 22/04 217 nil nil 11,783
7) Gem Of PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 21/04 nil 22,054 nil 17,525
8) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 19/04 nil 40,834 nil 11,665
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04
2) Mv Sioux HRC Log nil 21,656 nil ----- 15/04
3) Mv Fodas JFS Logs nil 8,586 nil ----- 19/04
4) Kangna PST I & Steel nil 1,904 nil ----- 20/04
5) Cardinal ASA R Phos nil 53,800 nil ----- 21/04
6) Muroto RAS Ileminite 12,000 nil nil ----- 21/04
7) Mv Rachel SET I.Coal nil 52,230 nil ----- 22/04
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Good PSL T.Coal nil 49,310 nil 23/04
2) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo nil 3,700 nil 23/04
3) Ds Ability SCS Cntr nil nil 7,000 23/04
4) Luzern AEL T.Coal nil nil 49,755 24/04
5) Tiger Pearl BTL Cntr nil nil 17,500 25/04
6) Gagasan JAM P.Oil nil 7,000 nil 25/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.