Apr 24Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Palanimal CHK P Acid ----- ----- 17/04 17,777 nil nil 2,223 2) Abm SPS L Stones ----- ----- 21/04 nil 19,250 nil 9,650 3) Omera 1 HRC Logs ----- ----- 21/04 nil 8,066 nil 829 4) Star Life IOS Maize ----- ----- 18/04 22,356 nil nil 5,144 5) Deshband HRC Logs ----- ----- 17/04 nil 31,289 nil 1,306 6) Muroto RAS Ilmenite ----- ----- 22/04 7,212 nil nil 4,788 7) Cardina ASA R Phos ----- ----- 23/04 nil 8,850 nil 44,950 8) Gem Of PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 21/04 nil 32,749 nil 6,830 9) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 19/04 nil 51,021 nil 1,478 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04 2) Mv Sioux HRC Log nil 21,656 nil ----- 15/04 3) Brixham ATIC F Oil nil 5,745 nil ----- 17/04 4) Mv Fodas JFS Logs nil 8,586 nil ----- 19/04 5) Kangna PST I & Steel nil 1,904 nil ----- 20/04 6) Mv Rachel SET I.Coal nil 52,230 nil ----- 22/04 7) Mersinidi SET R Phos nil 32,000 nil ----- 22/04 8) Mv Jin AET T.Coal nil 52,950 nil ----- 23/04 9) Locomotio PSA Cu.Con nil 11,562 nil ----- 23/04 10) Mv Bonthi HRC Gl Cargo 3,700 nil nil ----- 23/04 11) Mv Good PSL T.Coal nil 49,310 nil ----- 23/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ikan SPS L Stones nil 56,500 nil 24/04 2) Luzern AEL T.Coal nil 49,755 nil 24/04 3) Chennai PSL T.Coal nil 42,030 nil 25/04 4) Tiger Pearl BTL Cntr nil nil 17,500 25/04 5) Gagasan JAM P.Oil nil 7,000 nil 25/04 6) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 26/04 7) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 26/04 8) Victoria SRL I.Coal nil 54,518 nil 27/04 9) Crown PSA Cu.Con nil 9,300 nil 29/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.