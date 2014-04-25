Apr 25Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessles 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Abm SPS L Stones ----- ----- 21/04 nil 22,250 nil 6,650
2) Deshband HRC Logs ----- ----- 17/04 nil 31,289 nil 1,306
3) Mt Brixham ATIC F Oil ----- ----- 20/04 nil 5,171 nil 574
4) Kangna - 78 PST I& Steel ----- ----- 25/04 nil TOCOM nil 1,904
5) Star Life IOS Maize ----- ----- 18/04 22,356 nil nil 5,144
6) Muroto RAS Ilmenite ----- ----- 22/04 7,212 nil nil 4,788
7) Cardina ASA R Phos ----- ----- 23/04 nil 8,850 nil 44,950
8) Gem Of PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 21/04 nil 38,624 nil 955
9) Jin Tong SET T.Coal ----- ----- 24/04 nil 4,980 nil 47,970
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04
2) Mv Fodas JFS Logs nil 8,586 nil ----- 19/04
3) Mv Rachel SET I.Coal nil 52,230 nil ----- 22/04
4) Mersinidi SET R Phos nil 32,000 nil ----- 22/04
5) Locomotio PSA Cu.Con nil 11,562 nil ----- 23/04
6) Mv Bonthi HRC Gl Cargo 3,700 nil nil ----- 23/04
7) Mv Good PSL T.Coal nil 49,310 nil ----- 23/04
8) Ikan Siakap SPS L Stones nil 56,500 nil ----- 24/04
9) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,500 ----- 25/04
10) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal nil 42,030 nil ----- 25/04
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
#REF!
2) Luzern AEL T.Coal nil 49,755 nil 25/04
3) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 26/04
4) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 26/04
5) MV Ds SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 26/04
6) Victoria SRL I.Coal nil 54,518 nil 27/04
7) Crown PSA Cu.Con nil 9,300 nil 29/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.