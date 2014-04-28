Apr 28Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sioux HRC Logs ----- ----- 25/04 nil 13,761 nil 7,895
2) Rachel SET I.Coal ----- ----- 26/04 nil 25,333 nil 26,897
3) Cardina ASA R Phos ----- ----- 23/04 nil 43,900 nil 9,900
4) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo ----- ----- 27/04 454 nil nil 1,696
5) Fodas JFS Logs ----- ----- 25/04 nil 7,611 nil 975
6) Locomo PSA Cu.Con ----- ----- 26/04 nil 8,332 nil 3,230
7) Ikan SPS L Stones ----- ----- 28/04 nil 2,742 nil 53,758
8) Flag SET R Phos ----- ----- 27/04 nil 3,800 nil 28,200
9) Ability SCS CNTR ----- ----- 27/04 nil nil 6,210 COMP
10) Good PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 25/04 nil 48,283 nil 1,027
11) Jin Tong SET T.Coal ----- ----- 24/04 nil 45,000 nil 7,950
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04
2) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal nil 42,030 nil ----- 25/04
3) Mv Luzern AEL T.Coal nil 49,755 nil ----- 25/04
4) Gagasan JAM P.Oil nil 7,000 nil ----- 26/04
5) Mt Symi SWSL LPG nil 6,000 nil ----- 26/04
6) Victoria SRL I.Coal nil 54,518 nil ----- 27/04
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Harsha IOC Diesel Oil nil 2,878 nil 28/04
2) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 28/04
3) Fodas ADM Maize 10,900 nil nil 29/04
4) Crown PSA Cu.Con nil 9,300 nil 29/04
5) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 30/04
6) St.George ATIC Vcm nil 3,500 nil 30/04
7) Saigon JFS Logs nil 3,930 nil 30/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.