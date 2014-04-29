Apr 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sioux HRC Logs ----- ----- 25/04 nil 17,666 nil 3,990 2) Rachel SET I.Coal ----- ----- 26/04 nil 45,497 nil 6,733 3) Cardina ASA R Phos ----- ----- 23/04 nil 53,500 nil 300 4) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo ----- ----- 27/04 1,207 nil nil 943 5) Gagasan JAM Palm Oil ----- ----- 28/04 nil 1,100 nil 5,900 6) Ikan SPS L Stones ----- ----- 28/04 nil 23,089 nil 33,411 7) Flag SET R Phos ----- ----- 27/04 nil 16,000 nil 16,000 8) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR ----- ----- 29/04 nil nil 16,770 230 9) Chennai PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 28/04 nil 6,590 nil 35,440 10) Luzern AEL T.Coal ----- ----- 29/04 nil TOCOM nil 49,755 11) Harsha IOC Diesel ----- ----- 28/04 nil 1,650 nil 1,228 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04 2) Mt Symi SWSL LPG nil 6,000 nil ----- 26/04 3) Victoria SRL I.Coal nil 54,518 nil ----- 27/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Fodas ADM Maize 10,900 nil nil 29/04

2) Crown PSA Cu.Con nil 9,300 nil 29/04 3) Apollotan JAM Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 30/04 4) St.George ATIC Vcm nil 3,500 nil 30/04 5) Saigon JFS Logs nil 3,930 nil 30/04 6) Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 30/04 7) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.