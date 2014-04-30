Apr 30Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sioux HRC Logs ----- ----- 25/04 nil 21,622 nil 34 2) Ikan SPS L Stones ----- ----- 28/04 nil 33,170 nil 23,330 3) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo ----- ----- 27/04 2,205 nil nil 45 4) Gagasan JAM Palm Oil ----- ----- 28/04 nil 4,950 nil 2,050 5) Flag SET R Phos ----- ----- 27/04 nil 27,720 nil 4,280 6) Saigon JFS Logs ----- ----- 30/04 nil TOCOM nil 3,930 7) As Victoria SRL I.Coal ----- ----- 29/04 nil 5,216 nil 49,302 8) Chennai PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 28/04 nil 21,683 nil 20,347 9) Luzern AEL T.Coal ----- ----- 29/04 nil 8,195 nil 41,560 10) Symi SWSL Lpg ----- ----- 29/04 nil 1,300 nil 4,700 11) Msv Silver JA Gl Cargo ----- ----- 26/04 64 nil nil 186 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Royal AMJ Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil ----- 14/04 2) Mv Fodas ADM Maize 10,900 nil nil ----- 29/04 3) Mv Crown PSA Cu.Con 9,300 nil nil ----- 30/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) St.John JFS Cntr nil nil 8,000 30/04

2) Hansa Prem IOC Oil 2,000 30/04 3) St.George ATIC Vcm nil 3,500 nil 30/04 4) Ability SCS Cntr nil nil 7,000 30/04 5) Apollotank JAM Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 02/05 6) Tiger Pearl BTL Cntr nil nil 17,000 02/05