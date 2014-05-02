May 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Fodas ADM Maize ----- ----- 30/04 650 nil nil 10,250 2) Royal AMJ Gl Cargo ----- ----- 22/04 TOCOM nil nil 5,400 3) Ikan Siakap SPS L Stones ----- ----- 28/04 nil 52,800 nil 3,700 4) Crown Princess PSA Cu.Con ----- ----- 02/05 nil TOCOM nil 9,300 5) Saigon Princess JFS Logs ----- ----- 30/04 nil 966 nil 2,964 6) As Victoria SRL I Coal ----- ----- 29/04 nil 22,218 nil 32,300 7) Ds Ability SCS CNTR ----- ----- 01/05 nil nil 9,195 COMP 8) Luzern - 190 AEL T.Coal ----- ----- 29/04 nil 22,410 nil 27,345 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Cardina ASA NA nil NA nil ----- 21/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Apollotank JAM Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 02/05 2) Leopard ATIC Naptha nil 16,026 nil 03/05 3) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8 03/05 4) Oel Kutch RLY CNTR nil nil 1 03/05 5) Bordeaux SET R Phos nil 10,247 nil 04/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.