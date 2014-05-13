May 13Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vishva CHK Urea 10/05 10/05 10/05 nil 9,130 nil 30,870 2) Anassa SPS I Coal 12/05 12/05 12/05 nil 14,122 nil 39,008 3) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 10/05 10/05 10/05 3,263 nil nil 437 4) Diamond AMJ Gl Cargo 08/05 08/05 08/05 6,655 nil nil 45 5) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR 13/05 13/05 13/05 nil nil 15,480 COMP 6) Kota Nabi BSV CNTR 11/05 11/05 11/05 nil nil 9,720 COMP 7) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 09/05 09/05 09/05 nil 37,737 nil 11,363 8) Slettnes AEL T.Coal 10/05 10/05 10/05 nil 32,438 nil 18,562 9) Leopard ATIC Naptha 03/05 03/05 03/05 nil 15,826 nil 200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Wikanda SPS I.Coal nil 52,650 nil ----- 10/05 2) Columbia GAC Ammonia nil 4,100 nil ----- 12/05 3) Saturnus SHS Cu.Con nil 21,902 nil ----- 13/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vishva JMB MOP nil 22,811 nil 14/05 2) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 14/05 3) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 14/05 4) Fareast MSS Mach nil 196 nil 14/05 5) Eleni T ULA Gypsum 25,000 nil nil 14/05 6) Hongli 8 PSA Mach nil 131 nil 14/05 7) Brixham ATIC F Oil nil 5,722 nil 14/05 8) Viet Long AMJ Oil Cake nil 6,300 nil 15/05 9) Peregrine PSA I.Coal nil 51,000 nil 16/05 10) Mika Manx BEN I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 17/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.