May 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Vishva CHK Urea 10/05 10/05 10/05 nil 19,390 nil 20,610
2) Wikanda SPS I.Coal 13/05 13/05 13/05 nil 35,042 nil 17,608
3) Anassa SPS I Coal 12/05 12/05 12/05 nil 50,807 nil 2,323
4) Vishva Vijeta JMB Mop 14/05 14/05 14/05 nil 5,809 nil 17,002
5) Saturnus SHS Cu.Con 14/05 14/05 14/05 nil 4,450 nil 17,452
6) Brixham ATIC F Oil 14/05 14/05 14/05 nil 1,343 nil 4,379
7) St.John Mercy JFS CNTR 14/05 14/05 14/05 nil 8,370 nil COMP
8) Good Trade PSL T.Coal 15/05 15/05 15/05 nil TOCOM nil 49,348
9) Chennai PSL T.Coal 15/05 15/05 15/05 nil 502 nil 40,470
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Mv Fareast MSS Mach nil 196 nil ----- 14/05
2) Mv Soldoy SPS I.Coal nil 55,052 nil ----- 14/05
3) Mv Hongli PSA Mach nil 131 nil ----- 14/05
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/05
2) Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 15/05
3) Viet Long AMJ Oil Cake nil 6,300 nil 15/05
4) Tirumala SWSL LPG nil 8,200 nil 15/05
5) Mika Manx BEN I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 16/05
6) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 16/05
7) Eleni T ULA Gypsum 25,000 nil nil 17/05
8) Peregrine PSA I.Coal nil 51,000 nil 17/05
9) Oel Kutch RLY CNTR nil nil 1 17/05
10) Colchester JSA Granite 5,500 nil nil 18/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.