May 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vishva CHK Urea 10/05 10/05 10/05 nil 19,390 nil 20,610 2) Wikanda SPS I.Coal 13/05 13/05 13/05 nil 35,042 nil 17,608 3) Anassa SPS I Coal 12/05 12/05 12/05 nil 50,807 nil 2,323 4) Vishva Vijeta JMB Mop 14/05 14/05 14/05 nil 5,809 nil 17,002 5) Saturnus SHS Cu.Con 14/05 14/05 14/05 nil 4,450 nil 17,452 6) Brixham ATIC F Oil 14/05 14/05 14/05 nil 1,343 nil 4,379 7) St.John Mercy JFS CNTR 14/05 14/05 14/05 nil 8,370 nil COMP 8) Good Trade PSL T.Coal 15/05 15/05 15/05 nil TOCOM nil 49,348 9) Chennai PSL T.Coal 15/05 15/05 15/05 nil 502 nil 40,470 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Fareast MSS Mach nil 196 nil ----- 14/05 2) Mv Soldoy SPS I.Coal nil 55,052 nil ----- 14/05 3) Mv Hongli PSA Mach nil 131 nil ----- 14/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/05 2) Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 15/05 3) Viet Long AMJ Oil Cake nil 6,300 nil 15/05 4) Tirumala SWSL LPG nil 8,200 nil 15/05 5) Mika Manx BEN I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 16/05 6) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 16/05 7) Eleni T ULA Gypsum 25,000 nil nil 17/05 8) Peregrine PSA I.Coal nil 51,000 nil 17/05 9) Oel Kutch RLY CNTR nil nil 1 17/05 10) Colchester JSA Granite 5,500 nil nil 18/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.