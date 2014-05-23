May 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Colchester JSA Granite 22/05 22/05 22/05 2,459 nil nil 3,041 2) Cai Lan AMJ Gl Cargo 21/05 21/05 21/05 3,057 nil nil 3,043 3) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal 20/05 20/05 20/05 nil 33,652 nil 6,003 4) Trenta RAS T.Coal 22/05 22/05 22/05 nil 4,000 nil 51,500 5) Torgovy ATIC NAPTHA 20/05 20/05 20/05 nil 10,765 nil 15 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Viet AMJ Gl Cargo 6,300 nil nil 22/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 23/05 2) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 23/05 3) Tien Fei RAS Ilmenite 12,500 nil nil 23/05 4) Viet Long AMJ Gl Cargo 6,300 nil nil 23/05 5) Gagasan JAM Palm Oil nil 7,000 nil 24/05 6) Nolowati ATIC Sul Acid 10,000 nil nil 24/05 7) Global SPS Palm Oil nil 6,850 nil 25/05 8) Genco RAS I.Coal nil 55,519 nil 25/05 9) Aston IOS Cu.Con nil 20,059 nil 26/05 10) Ocean 01 AMJ Copra nil 5,950 nil 26/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.