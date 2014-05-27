May 27Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Global Saturn SPT P Oil 25/05 ----- ----- nil 5,515 nil 1,335 2) Viet Long AMJ G. Cargo 24/05 ----- ----- 6,578 nil nil COMP 3) Genco Brittany RAS I.Coal 26/05 ----- ----- nil 17,300 nil 38,219 4) Ocean AMJ Copra 26/05 ----- ----- nil 471 nil 5,479 5) Gagasan Johor JAM Palm Oil 25/05 ----- ----- nil 5,500 nil 1,500 6) Aston Trader IOS Cu Con 27/05 ----- ----- nil 150 nil 19,909 7) DS Ability SCS CNTR 25/05 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. 11,850 8) Tiger Pear BTL CNTR 27/05 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 9) Chennai Selvam PSL T.Coal 24/05 ----- ----- nil 39,896 nil 6,003 10) Trenta RAS T.Coal 22/05 ----- ----- nil 49,250 nil 6,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mt Nolowat NRQ SAcid 10,000 nil nil 24/05 --- 2) Mt Yong Tong NRQ Pacid 12,750 nil nil 26/05 --- 3) Mv Harrier BLT I. Coal nil 28,000 nil 27/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tiger pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,500 25/05 2) MV Oxygen SHS T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 26/05 3) MV FS Diamond AMJ G.Cargo 6,700 nil nil 27/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.