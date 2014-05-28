May 28Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Genco Brittany RAS I.Coal 26/05 ----- ----- nil 40,300 nil 15,219 2) Ocean 01 AMJ Copra 26/05 ----- ----- nil 3,923 nil 2,027 3) Gagasan Johor JAM Palm Oil 25/05 ----- ----- nil 6,820 nil 180 4) Aston Trader 1 IOS Cu.Con 27/05 ----- ----- nil 1,598 nil 18,461 5) Harrier AEL I.Coal 27/05 ----- ----- nil 5,005 nil 22,995 6) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 28/05 ----- ----- nil 2,950 nil 38,027 7) Trenta RAS T.Coal 22/05 ----- ----- nil 54,950 nil 550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mt Nolowat NRQ SAcid 10,000 nil nil 24/05 --- 2) Mt Yong Tong NRQ Pacid 12,750 nil nil 26/05 --- 3) Mv Pearl Halo VLR Cu.Con nil 25,000 nil 27/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV St.John Mercy TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 28/05 2) MT Gas Texiana NRQ VCM nil 4,190 nil 28/05 3) MV TEN YOSHI SIL T.Coal nil 52,999 nil 28/05 4) MV HR ConstitutionBLT Cu.con nil 10,578 nil 28/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.