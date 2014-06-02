Jun 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mercy Wisdom PSA Maize 02/06 02/06 02/06 TOCOM nil nil 12,150 2) Aston Trader IOS Cu.Con 25/12 25/12 25/12 nil 19,334 nil 725 3) Chios Sunrise IOS Mop 30/05 30/05 30/05 nil 27,010 nil 11,490 4) Yong Tong ATIC P Acid 01/06 01/06 01/06 552 nil nil 12,198 5) Nolowati ATIC S Acid 29/05 29/05 29/05 9,456 nil nil 544 6) Indira Gandhi CNTR CHK 02/06 02/06 02/06 nil nil 5,790 COMP 7) Kota Jelita BSV CNTR 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil nil 4,320 COMP 8) Vishva Vijeta PSL T.Coal 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil 4,205 nil 44,725 9) Symi - 173 SWSL Lpg 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil 1,777 nil 6,523 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Pearl SHS Cu.Con nil 25,000 nil ----- 27/05 2) Constitutio MSA Cu.Con nil 10,578 nil ----- 29/05 3) Mv Thuan AMJ Gl Cargo 6,200 nil nil ----- 01/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Agia Eirini ADM .Coal nil 49,756 nil 02/06 2) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 3,700 nil nil 02/06 3) Heilan PSA Mach nil 187 nil 02/06 4) Spar SWS I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 02/06 5) Tiger BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 02/06 6) Doradus ATIC F Oil nil 6,200 nil 03/06 7) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 04/06 8) Sapphire RAS Ilmenite 13,000 nil nil 04/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.