Jun 03Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mercy Wisdom PSA Maize 02/06 02/06 02/06 1,150 nil nil 11,000 2) Thuan Phuoc AMJ Gl Cargo 02/06 02/06 02/06 167 nil nil 6,033 3) Chios Sunrise IOS Mop 30/05 30/05 30/05 nil 35,667 nil 2,833 4) Yong Tong ATIC P Acid 01/06 01/06 01/06 2,050 nil nil 10,700 5) Agia Eirini ADM I.Coal 02/06 02/06 02/06 nil 5,075 nil 44,681 6) Kota Jelita BSV CNTR 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil nil 15,300 COMP 7) Vishva Vijeta PSL T.Coal 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil 19,115 nil 29,815 8) Symi - 173 SWSL Lpg 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil 7,500 nil 800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Pearl SHS Cu.Con nil 25,000 nil ----- 27/05 2) Constitutio MSA Cu.Con nil 10,578 nil ----- 29/05 3) Mv Heilan PSA Mach nil 187 nil ----- 02/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Doradus ATIC F Oil nil 6,200 nil 03/06 2) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 3,700 nil nil 03/06 3) Spar SWL I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 03/06 4) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 04/06 5) Darya SPS I.Coal nil 54,126 nil 04/06 6) Flag MSA I.Coal nil 55,750 nil 04/06 7) Sapphire RAS Ilmenite 18,000 nil nil 04/06 8) Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 04/06 9) Sephora AEL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 05/06 10) Minoan SET I.Coal nil 64,880 nil 05/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.