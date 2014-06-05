Jun 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Mercy Wisdom PSA Maize 02/06 02/06 02/06 5,140 nil nil 7,010
2) Thuan Phuoc AMJ Gl Cargo 02/06 02/06 02/06 1,958 nil nil 4,242
3) Agia Eirini ADM I.Coal 02/06 02/06 02/06 nil 35,075 nil 14,681
4) Yong Tong ATIC P Acid 01/06 01/06 01/06 5,693 nil nil 7,057
5) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 03/06 03/06 03/06 nil 2,217 nil 1,483
6) Spar Virgo SWL I.Coal 04/06 04/06 04/06 nil 14,167 nil 15,833
7) Doradus ATIC F Oil 03/06 03/06 03/06 nil 1,033 nil 5,167
8) Ds Ability SCS CNTR 05/06 05/06 05/06 nil nil 11,760 COMP
9) Vishva Vijeta PSC T.Coal 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil 42,995 nil 5,935
10) Gem of PSC T.Coal 05/06 05/06 05/06 nil TOCOM nil 39,652
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Pearl SHS Cu.Con nil 25,000 nil ----- 27/05
2) Constitutio MSA Cu.Con nil 10,578 nil ----- 29/05
3) Mv Darya SPS I.Coal nil 54,126 nil ----- 04/06
4) Sapphire RAS Ilmenite 18,000 nil nil ----- 05/06
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Flag MSA I.Coal nil 55,750 nil 05/06
2) Minoan SET I.Coal nil 64,880 nil 05/06
3) Epic ATIC VCM nil 4,197 nil 05/06
4) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,500 06/06
5) Sephora AEL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 06/06
6) Fpmc 17 IOS Naptha nil 16,512 nil 06/06
7) Oel Kochi RLY CNTR nil nil 1 07/06
8) Idc Falcon IOS Peas nil 24,824 nil 07/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.