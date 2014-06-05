Jun 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mercy Wisdom PSA Maize 02/06 02/06 02/06 5,140 nil nil 7,010 2) Thuan Phuoc AMJ Gl Cargo 02/06 02/06 02/06 1,958 nil nil 4,242 3) Agia Eirini ADM I.Coal 02/06 02/06 02/06 nil 35,075 nil 14,681 4) Yong Tong ATIC P Acid 01/06 01/06 01/06 5,693 nil nil 7,057 5) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 03/06 03/06 03/06 nil 2,217 nil 1,483 6) Spar Virgo SWL I.Coal 04/06 04/06 04/06 nil 14,167 nil 15,833 7) Doradus ATIC F Oil 03/06 03/06 03/06 nil 1,033 nil 5,167 8) Ds Ability SCS CNTR 05/06 05/06 05/06 nil nil 11,760 COMP 9) Vishva Vijeta PSC T.Coal 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil 42,995 nil 5,935 10) Gem of PSC T.Coal 05/06 05/06 05/06 nil TOCOM nil 39,652 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Pearl SHS Cu.Con nil 25,000 nil ----- 27/05 2) Constitutio MSA Cu.Con nil 10,578 nil ----- 29/05 3) Mv Darya SPS I.Coal nil 54,126 nil ----- 04/06 4) Sapphire RAS Ilmenite 18,000 nil nil ----- 05/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Flag MSA I.Coal nil 55,750 nil 05/06 2) Minoan SET I.Coal nil 64,880 nil 05/06 3) Epic ATIC VCM nil 4,197 nil 05/06 4) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,500 06/06 5) Sephora AEL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 06/06 6) Fpmc 17 IOS Naptha nil 16,512 nil 06/06 7) Oel Kochi RLY CNTR nil nil 1 07/06 8) Idc Falcon IOS Peas nil 24,824 nil 07/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.