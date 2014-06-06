Jun 06Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mercy Wisdom PSA Maize 02/06 02/06 02/06 7,780 nil nil 4,370 2) Thuan Phuoc AMJ Gl Cargo 02/06 02/06 02/06 3,173 nil nil 3,027 3) Agia Eirini ADM I.Coal 02/06 02/06 02/06 nil 48,010 nil 1,746 4) Spar Virgo SWL I.Coal 04/06 04/06 04/06 nil 26,872 nil 3,128 5) Yong Tong ATIC P Acid 01/06 01/06 01/06 7,459 nil nil 5,291 6) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 03/06 03/06 03/06 2,553 nil nil 1,147 7) Darya SPS I.Coal 05/06 05/06 05/06 nil 8,073 nil 46,053 8) Ds Ability SCS CNTR 05/06 05/06 05/06 nil nil 11,760 -4,760 9) Tiger Pearl- BTL CNTR 06/06 06/06 06/06 nil TOCOM nil -4,760 10) Vishva Vijeta PSC T.Coal 01/06 01/06 01/06 nil 48,622 nil 308 11) Gem of PSC T.Coal 05/06 05/06 05/06 nil 10,200 nil 29,452 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Pearl SHS Cu.Con nil 25,000 nil ----- 27/05 2) Constitutio MSA Cu.Con nil 10,578 nil ----- 29/05 3) Sapphire RAS Ilmenite 18000 nil nil ----- 05/06 4) Mv Flag MSS I.Coal nil 55,750 nil ----- 05/06 5) Sapphire IOS Naptha nil 16,512 nil ----- 05/06 6) Minoan SET I.Coal nil 64,880 nil ----- 06/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sephora AEL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 06/06 2) Oel Kochi RLY CNTR nil nil 1 07/06 3) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 07/06 4) Idc Falcon IOS Peas nil 24,824 nil 07/06 5) Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 07/06 6) Eupen SWSL LPG nil 7,200 nil 08/06 7) Coral Hero IOS Oil Cake nil 6,300 nil 10/06 8) Navios PSA LOGS nil 29,900 nil 12/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.