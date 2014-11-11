Nov 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Quang Minh AMJ Gl Cargo 09/11 ----- ----- 2,397 nil nil 5,425 2) Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 10/11 ----- ----- nil 1,334 nil 738 3) Imperial Eagle GAC I.Coal 09/11 ----- ----- nil 12,700 nil 14,666 4) Clipper Mari PSA Mach 11/11 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 492 5) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 11/11 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 5,900 6) Ngoc Son HRC L Stones 10/11 ----- ----- nil 7,489 nil 1,986 7) Ikan Sembak SPL L Stones 10/11 ----- ----- nil 7,489 nil 50,613 8) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 09/11 ----- ----- nil 10,060 nil 26,122 9) Ithomi SET T.Coal 11/11 ----- ----- nil 100 nil 54,180 10) Crillon BTL CNTR 10/11 ----- ----- nil nil 11,490 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Densa Lion SRL I.Coal nil 5,500 nil 08/11 --- 2) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 09/11 --- 3) Mv Shi Dai SPL I.Coal nil 63,800 nil 10/11 --- 4) Mv Chennai Jayam POO T.Coal nil 40,950 nil 10/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Eupen NRQ Lpg nil 8,000 nil 11/11 2) MV Delfa SRL I.Coal nil 52,100 nil 11/11 3) MT Constancy NRQ Palm Oil nil 8,999 nil 11/11 4) MV All Cargo Sush DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,600 12/11 5) MV Cs Tina TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 12/11 6) MV Genco Pyre AMA Gl Cargo nil 55,700 nil 12/11 7) MV Fancourt KontorTCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 12/11 8) MT Leon M NRQ C S Lye 9,000 nil nil 13/11 9) MV Magnate HRC Logs nil 49,159 nil 14/11 10) MV Mandarin Eagle VLR Cu.Con nil 9,975 nil 17/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.