Nov 14Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Quang Minh AMJ Gl.Cargo 09/11 ----- ----- nil 776 nil 2,012
2) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl.Cargo 11/11 ----- ----- nil 527 nil 6,000
3) Densa Lion ADM I.Coal 11/11 ----- ----- 13,524 nil nil 20,479
4) Ikan Sembak SPL Lime Stones 10/11 ----- ----- 13,376 nil nil 9,837
5) Narmada SPL Fl.Crane 04/11 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. COMP
6) Constancy JAM Palm Oil 12/11 ----- ----- nil 3,900 nil 3,099
7) Leon M RAS C S Lye 14/11 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,000
8) Shi Dai 11 SET I.Coal 13/11 ----- ----- 41,376 nil nil 22,424
9) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 14/11 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 40,950
10) Ithomi SET T.Coal 11/11 ----- ----- 12,061 nil nil 15,830
11) Fancourt SCS CNTR 13/11 ----- ----- nil nil 23,115 23,115
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo nil 2,150 nil 09/11 ---
2) Mv Delfa SRL I.Coal 52,100 nil nil 11/11 ---
3) Mv Genco BLT I.Coal 55,700 nil nil 12/11 ---
4) Mv Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 14/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Magnate HRC Logs nil 9,975 nil 14/11
2) MV Oel Kutch TCT CNTR nil nil 1 15/11
3) MV Cs Tina TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 15/11
4) MV Valor Sw SPL Cu.Con nil 11,644 nil 15/11
5) MV Vishva POO T.Coal nil 48,998 nil 15/11
6) MV All Cargo DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,600 15/11
7) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 16/11
8) MV Mandarin VLR Cu.Con nil 28,479 nil 17/11
9) MV Intrepid VLR R Phos nil 49,400 nil 18/11
11) MV Vishva POO T.Coal nil 49,144 nil 24/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.