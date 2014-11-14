Nov 14Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Quang Minh AMJ Gl.Cargo 09/11 ----- ----- nil 776 nil 2,012 2) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl.Cargo 11/11 ----- ----- nil 527 nil 6,000 3) Densa Lion ADM I.Coal 11/11 ----- ----- 13,524 nil nil 20,479 4) Ikan Sembak SPL Lime Stones 10/11 ----- ----- 13,376 nil nil 9,837 5) Narmada SPL Fl.Crane 04/11 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. COMP 6) Constancy JAM Palm Oil 12/11 ----- ----- nil 3,900 nil 3,099 7) Leon M RAS C S Lye 14/11 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,000 8) Shi Dai 11 SET I.Coal 13/11 ----- ----- 41,376 nil nil 22,424 9) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 14/11 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 40,950 10) Ithomi SET T.Coal 11/11 ----- ----- 12,061 nil nil 15,830 11) Fancourt SCS CNTR 13/11 ----- ----- nil nil 23,115 23,115 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo nil 2,150 nil 09/11 --- 2) Mv Delfa SRL I.Coal 52,100 nil nil 11/11 --- 3) Mv Genco BLT I.Coal 55,700 nil nil 12/11 --- 4) Mv Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 14/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Magnate HRC Logs nil 9,975 nil 14/11 2) MV Oel Kutch TCT CNTR nil nil 1 15/11 3) MV Cs Tina TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 15/11 4) MV Valor Sw SPL Cu.Con nil 11,644 nil 15/11 5) MV Vishva POO T.Coal nil 48,998 nil 15/11 6) MV All Cargo DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,600 15/11 7) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 16/11 8) MV Mandarin VLR Cu.Con nil 28,479 nil 17/11 9) MV Intrepid VLR R Phos nil 49,400 nil 18/11 11) MV Vishva POO T.Coal nil 49,144 nil 24/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.