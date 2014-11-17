Nov 17Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Valor Sw SHS Cu.Con 15/11 ----- ----- nil 10,584 nil 1,060 2) Delfa GAC I.Coal 15/11 ----- ----- nil 21,610 nil 30,490 3) Magnate HRC Logs 15/11 ----- ----- nil 9,758 nil 217 4) Quang Minh AMJ Gl.Cargo 16/11 ----- ----- nil 7,113 nil 1,387 5) Genco Pyrenees IOS I.Coal 16/11 ----- ----- nil 10,512 nil 45,188 6) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 14/11 ----- ----- nil 39,084 nil 1,866 7) Narmada Jal SPL Flo.Crane 04/11 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 16/11 ----- ----- nil 17,410 nil 31,588 9) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 17/11 ----- ----- nil nil 3,465 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** .) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 9,000 17/11 2) MV Pioneer A ASP Oil Cake nil 6,600 nil 17/11 3) V Mandarin VLR Cu.Con nil 28,479 nil 17/11 4) MT Chembulk NRQ S Acid 18,900 nil nil 18/11 5) MT Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 8,000 nil 18/11 6) MV Intrepid VLR R Phos nil 49,400 nil 18/11 7) MT Dawn Meerut NRQ Diesel nil 2,499 nil 19/11 8) MV Cs Tina TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 19/11 9) MV Blue Fin HRC Peas nil 9,900 nil 19/11 10) MV Vishva Bandhan POO T.Coal nil 49,144 nil 25/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.