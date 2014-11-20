Nov 20Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Pioneer A AMJ Oil Cake 18/11 ----- ----- nil 1,871 nil 4,729
2) Rochester Castle Granite PST 20/11 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 4,500
3) Mutha Pioneer Gl Cargo UREA 17/11 ----- ----- 689 nil nil 1,461
4) Chembulk Jakarta SET S Acid 18/11 ----- ----- 3,781 nil nil 15,119
5) Vishva Vijeta PSL T.Coal 18/11 ----- ----- nil 19,833 nil 29,126
6) Vishva Malhar PSL T.Coal 20/11 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 48,853
7) Dawn Meerut IOC Diesel 19/11 ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil 699
8) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 19/11 ----- ----- nil nil 8,235 n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Mandarin VLR Cu.Con nil 28,479 nil 18/11 ---
2) Mt Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 8,000 nil 18/11 ---
3) Mv Blue Fin HRC Peas nil 9,900 nil 19/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 9,000 20/11
2) MV Intrepid VLR R Phos nil 49,400 nil 20/11
3) MT Theresa NRQ Palm Oil nil 11,400 nil 20/11
4) MV Lotus Sun SPL I.Coal nil 36,000 nil 21/11
5) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 21/11
6) MV Tct Glory SPL Cu.Con nil 1,008 nil 21/11
7) MV Oel Kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 22/11
8) MV Western Oslo BLT Cu.Con nil 25,704 nil 23/11
9) MV Maria RAS I.Coal nil 55,250 nil 23/11
10) MV Lavaux PST Mop nil 32,580 nil 24/11
11) MV Vishva Bandhan POO T.Coal nil 49,144 nil 25/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.