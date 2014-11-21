Nov 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pioneer A AMJ Oil Cake 18/11 ----- ----- nil 2,110 nil 4,490 2) Rochester Castle PST Granite 20/11 ----- ----- 1,273 nil nil 2,727 3) Thresa Libra JFS P Oil 20/11 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) Narmada Jalprabha SPL Flo.Crane 04/11 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 5) Mutha Pioneer MMT Gl Cargo 21/11 ----- ----- 1,489 nil nil 661 6) Chembulk Jakarta SET S Acid 24/11 ----- ----- nil 6,791 nil 13,309 7) Mandarin Eagle SHS Cu Con 25/11 ----- ----- nil 2,316 nil 28,379 8) Vishva Vijeta PSL T.Coal 23/11 ----- ----- nil 26,899 nil 22,060 9) Vishva Malhar PSL T.Coal 24/11 ----- ----- nil 6,720 nil 42,253 10) Watinsart SWSL LPG 22/11 ----- ----- nil 2,791 nil 5,430 11) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 19/11 ----- ----- nil nil 18,600 n.a. 12) Blue Fin TVT Peas 25/11 ----- ----- nil 1,824 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 21/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 9,000 21/11 2) MV Intrepid VLR R Phos nil 49,400 nil 21/11 3) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 21/11 4) MV Tct Glory SPL Cu.Con nil 11,008 nil 21/11 5) MV Oel Kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 22/11 6) MV Lotus Sun SPL I.Coal nil 36,000 nil 22/11 7) MV Western Oslo BLT Cu.Con nil 25,704 nil 23/11 8) MV Maria RAS I.Coal nil 55,250 nil 23/11 9) MV Lavaux PST Mop nil 32,580 nil 24/11 10) MV Vishva Bandhan POO T.Coal nil 49,144 nil 26/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.