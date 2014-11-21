Nov 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Pioneer A AMJ Oil Cake 18/11 ----- ----- nil 2,110 nil 4,490
2) Rochester Castle PST Granite 20/11 ----- ----- 1,273 nil nil 2,727
3) Thresa Libra JFS P Oil 20/11 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
4) Narmada Jalprabha SPL Flo.Crane 04/11 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
5) Mutha Pioneer MMT Gl Cargo 21/11 ----- ----- 1,489 nil nil 661
6) Chembulk Jakarta SET S Acid 24/11 ----- ----- nil 6,791 nil 13,309
7) Mandarin Eagle SHS Cu Con 25/11 ----- ----- nil 2,316 nil 28,379
8) Vishva Vijeta PSL T.Coal 23/11 ----- ----- nil 26,899 nil 22,060
9) Vishva Malhar PSL T.Coal 24/11 ----- ----- nil 6,720 nil 42,253
10) Watinsart SWSL LPG 22/11 ----- ----- nil 2,791 nil 5,430
11) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 19/11 ----- ----- nil nil 18,600 n.a.
12) Blue Fin TVT Peas 25/11 ----- ----- nil 1,824 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 21/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 9,000 21/11
2) MV Intrepid VLR R Phos nil 49,400 nil 21/11
3) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 21/11
4) MV Tct Glory SPL Cu.Con nil 11,008 nil 21/11
5) MV Oel Kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 22/11
6) MV Lotus Sun SPL I.Coal nil 36,000 nil 22/11
7) MV Western Oslo BLT Cu.Con nil 25,704 nil 23/11
8) MV Maria RAS I.Coal nil 55,250 nil 23/11
9) MV Lavaux PST Mop nil 32,580 nil 24/11
10) MV Vishva Bandhan POO T.Coal nil 49,144 nil 26/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.