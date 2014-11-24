Nov 24Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Pioneer A AMJ Oil Cake 25/11 ----- ----- nil 4,765 nil 1,835
2) Mandarin Eagle SHS Cu.Con 25/11 ----- ----- nil 19,500 nil 8,979
3) Intrepid ADM R Phos 26/11 ----- ----- nil 12,411 nil 36,989
4) Theresa Libra JFS Palm Oil 24/11 ----- ----- nil 8,900 nil 2,500
5) Vishva Malhar PSL T.Coal 25/11 ----- ----- nil 36,974 nil 11,999
6) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 24/11 ----- ----- nil nil 5,145 n.a.
7) Rajiv Gandhi CHK CNTR 24/11 ----- ----- nil nil 7,845 n.a.
8) Blue Fin TVT Peas 23/11 ----- ----- nil 9,111 nil 789
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Royal 89 TCT Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil 21/11 ---
2) Mv Tct Glory SPL Cu.Con nil 11,008 nil 22/11 ---
3) MV Lotus Sun SPL I.Coal nil 36,000 nil 22/11 ---
4) Mv Western BTL Cu.Con nil 25,704 nil 23/11 ---
5) Mv Crimson SIL T.Coal nil 56,700 nil 23/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Vishva Bandhan POO T.Coal nil 49,144 nil 24/11
2) MV Lavaux PST Mop nil 32,580 nil 24/11
3) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 24/11
4) MV Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 9,000 24/11
5) MT Epic NRQ Vcm nil 4,179 nil 26/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.