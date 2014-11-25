Nov 25Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pioneer A AMJ Oil Cake 18/11 ----- ----- nil 6,375 nil 225 2) Mandarin Eagle SHS Cu.Con 20/11 ----- ----- nil 25,200 nil 3,279 3) Intrepid ADM R Phos 23/11 ----- ----- nil 21,911 nil 27,489 4) Tct Glory MSA Cu.Con 24/11 ----- ----- nil 2,682 nil 8,326 5) Maria PSA I.Coal 24/11 ----- ----- nil 12,560 nil 42,690 6) Vishva Malhar PSL T.Coal 20/11 ----- ----- nil 43,214 nil 5,639 7) Crimson Knight RAS T.Coal 24/11 ----- ----- nil 3,050 nil 53,650 8) Hansa Prem IOC F Oil 24/11 ----- ----- nil 5,100 nil 108 9) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 24/11 ----- ----- nil nil 5,145 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Royal SHA Gl Cargo 5,400 nil 17,000 21/11 --- 2) Mv Lotus SPL I.Coal nil 36,000 nil 22/11 --- 3) Mv Western BLT Cu.Con nil 25,704 nil 23/11 --- 4) MvLavaux PST MOP nil 32,580 nil 25/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 9,000 25/11 2) MV All Cargo DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,600 25/11 3) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 25/11 4) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 4,179 nil 26/11 5) MV Cs Tina TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 26/11 6) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 26/11 7) MT Almarona NRQ Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 26/11 8) MV Orient SPL Cu.Con nil 11,000 nil 27/11 9) MV Sam Falcon HRC Logs nil 29,842 nil 28/11 10) MV Rosco Olive SPL I.Coal nil 64,045 nil 29/11 11) MV Vishva Bandhan POO T.Coal nil 49,144 nil 30/11 12) MV Voge Renate RAS Ilmenite nil 20,806 nil 03/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.