Dec 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Global Aker SET S Acid 01/12 ----- ----- 2,150 nil nil 16,850 2) Orient Sunrise AMJ Cu.Con 30/11 ----- ----- nil 7,646 nil 3,354 3) Sam Falcon PSA Logs 26/11 ----- ----- nil 3,004 nil 26,838 4) Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 29/11 ----- ----- 1,787 nil nil 463 5) Rosco Olive WWS I.Coal 30/11 ----- ----- nil 61,349 nil 3,690 6) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 01/12 ----- ----- nil 9,582 nil 34,610 7) Tiger Speed BTL T.Coal 01/12 ----- ----- nil nil 13,665 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Pioneer SHA Gl.Cargo 5,400 nil nil 25/11 --- 2) Mv Vishva Ekta SIL I.Coal nil 54,300 nil 27/11 --- 3) Mv Cai Lan VSS Gl Cargo 6,100 29,842 nil 30/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 9,000 01/12 2) MV Tharinee SJF Logs nil 9,636 nil 02/12 3) MV Pos Esperance VLR Sulphur nil 13,796 nil 03/12 4) MV Voge Renate RAS Ilmenite nil 20,806 nil 03/12 5) MV Kurushima AMA Mach 33 nil nil 05/12 6) MV Great Success SPL Cu.Con nil 11,289 nil 07/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.