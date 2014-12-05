Dec 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pioneer A AMJ Gl Cargo 18/11 ----- ----- 1,917 nil nil 4,496 2) Vishva Ekta SBL I.Coal 02/12 ----- ----- nil 37,125 nil 17,175 3) Pos Esperance SET Sulphur 03/12 ----- ----- nil 5,000 nil 13,796 4) Global Aker SET S Acid 01/12 ----- ----- 13,948 nil nil 5,552 5) Sam Falcon PSA Logs 01/12 ----- ----- nil 17,414 nil 12,428 6) Voge Renate RAS Ilmenite 03/12 ----- ----- nil 11,904 nil 8,902 7) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 01/12 ----- ----- nil 40,382 nil 3,810 8) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 02/12 ----- ----- nil 27,280 nil 27,821 9) Nordic Malmoe SHS Cu.Con 04/12 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 11,011 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Cai Lan VSS Gl Cargo 6,100 nil nil 30/11 --- 2) Mv Tharinee SJF Logs nil 9,636 nil 02/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 9,000 05/12 2) MT Dong Mao NRQ Palm Oil nil 5,900 nil 05/12 3) MV Kurushima PST Mach 33 nil nil 05/12 4) MV Han Ren RAS Granite 5,000 nil nil 06/12 5) MV Cs Tina TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 06/12 6) MV Kuniang PSC Cu.Con nil 10,810 nil 06/12 7) MV Oel Kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 06/12 8) MV Vishva POO T.Coal nil 44,397 nil 06/12 9) MV Vishva Vijeta POO T.Coal nil 48,957 nil 06/12 10) MV Great Success SPL Cu.Con nil 11,289 nil 07/12 11) MV Fancourt TCT Cu.Con nil nil 7,000 07/12 12) MV Ocean Trader I DEL Logs nil 10,734 nil 08/12 13) MV Ince Fortune PST R Phos nil 54,540 nil 12/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.