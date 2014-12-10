Dec 10Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ikan Siakap ADM R Phos 10/12 ----- ----- nil 50,285 nil 6,915 2) Clifton Bay SHS Cu.Con 09/12 ----- ----- nil 12,120 nil 4,376 3) Spar Gemini MSA Cu.Con 09/12 ----- ----- nil 2,618 nil 8,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 10/12 --- 2) Mv Alam Sinar BLT Cu.Con nil 11,739 nil 10/12 --- 3) Mv Mh Adventure HRC Oil Cake nil 6,300 nil 12/12 --- 4) Mv Patriot Sw SJF Logs nil 9,473 nil 12/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV All Cargo MBK CNTR nil nil 4,500 11/12 2) MV Nueva Fortuna PSA I.Coal nil 43,850 nil 11/12 3) MV Equinox Glory PSA Peas nil 15,600 nil 11/12 4) MV St.John Mercy JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 12/12 5) MV Thuan Phuoc MMT Gl Cargo 6,150 nil nil 12/12 6) MV Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 12/12 7) MV Fancourt KontorSCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 12/12 8) MV Sitc Huashan RAS Ilmenite 14,400 nil nil 13/12 9) MV Vishva Bandhan PSL P Oil nil 49,159 nil 13/12 10) MT Fair Apollon JFS Palm Oil nil 3,986 nil 13/12 11) MV Celerina SET I.Coal 430 64,600 nil 13/12 12) MV Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 17,000 24/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.