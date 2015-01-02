Jan 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Genco Normandy AEL I.Coal 30/12 ----- ----- nil 44,355 nil 8,945 2) Global Brave SET R Phos 29/12 ----- ----- nil 39,831 nil 14,369 3) Newlead Vene HRC Logs 31/12 ----- ----- nil 2,389 nil 8,896 4) Apj Akhi PSL T.Coal 01/01 ----- ----- nil 21,928 nil 21,488 5) Sharp AEL T.Coal 28/12 ----- ----- nil 52,744 nil 256 6) Fancourt SCS CNTR 01/01 ----- ----- nil nil 8,100 n.a. 7) Tiger Speed BTL CNTR 02/01 ----- ----- nil 40,382 nil 3,810 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Annoula SPL I.Coal nil 68,808 nil 31/12 --- 2) Mv Equinox SIL T.Coal nil 56,880 nil 01/01 --- 3) Mt Epic NRQ Vcm nil 4,209 nil 02/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Vishva POO T.Coal nil 49,118 nil 01/01 2) MV Tiger TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 01/01 3) MV Stella RAS Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 03/01 4) MV Hammonia DBGT CNTR nil nil 9,000 07/01 5) MV Mutha AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil 8,000 07/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.