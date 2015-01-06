Jan 06Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Densa Panther SPL I.Coal 04/01 ----- ----- nil 18,020 nil 36,163 2) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 04/01 ----- ----- nil 23,400 nil 25,718 3) Equinox Glory SET T.Coal 02/01 ----- ----- nil 50,533 nil 6,347 4) Tiger Speed BTL CNTR 06/01 ----- ----- nil nil 12,480 COMP 5) Indira Gandhi CHK CNTR 05/01 ----- ----- nil nil 15,870 COMP 6) Gas Columbia ATIC Ammonia 05/01 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil TOCOM Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Susheela DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,200 06/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Laxmi PST Pet Coke nil 6,049 nil 06/01 2) MT Sp Berlin NRQ F Oil nil 6,360 nil 06/01 3) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 07/01 4) MV Apj POO T.Coal nil 49,335 nil 07/01 5) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 07/01 6) MV Hammonia DBGT CNTR nil nil 9,000 08/01 7) MV Jin Hui VLR I.Coal nil 50,350 nil 08/01 8) MV Kiran RAS Ilmenite 14,300 nil nil ----- 9) MV Mutha AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.