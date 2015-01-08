Jan 08Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 05/01 ----- ----- nil 5,765 nil 235 2) Densa Panther SPL I.Coal 04/01 ----- ----- nil 40,640 nil 13,543 3) Allcargo Laxmi PST Pet Coke 07/01 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 49 4) Sp Berlin ATIC F Oil 06/01 ----- ----- nil 5,200 nil 1,160 5) Jin Hui SET I.Coal 08/01 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil 50,350 6) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 04/01 ----- ----- nil 43,087 nil 6,031 7) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 07/01 ----- ----- nil 13,569 nil 35,766 8) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 07/01 ----- ----- nil nil 8,415 n.a. 9) St.John Faith JFS CNTR 07/01 ----- ----- nil nil 8,745 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Royal SHA Gl Cargo nil nil 5,400 07/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Hammonia DBGT CNTR nil nil 9,000 08/01 2) MV Genco SPL I.Coal nil 53,222 nil 08/01 3) MT Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 8,551 nil 08/01 4) MV Ansac VLR Cu.Con 11,615 nil nil 08/01 5) MV Stellar PSC Mach 515 nil nil 08/01 6) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 09/01 7) MV Kiran Europe RAS Ilmenit 14,300 nil nil 10/01 8) MV Ocean Bright VLR Oil Cake nil 5,250 nil 10/01 9) MV Warnow PSC Mach 600 nil nil 11/01 10) MV Asia Zircon RAS I.Coal nil 53,059 nil 11/01 11) MV Selin M BLT Cu.Con nil 7,782 nil 12/01 12) MV Livorno SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 12/01 13) MV Mutha AMA Gl Cargo 2150 nil nil 12/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.