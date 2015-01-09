Jan 09Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Ansac Sesoda NAM Cu.Con 4 08/01 ----- ----- nil 2,390 nil 9,225
2) Densa Panther SPL I.Coal 04/01 ----- ----- nil 49,100 nil 5,083
3) Jin Hui SET I.Coal 08/01 ----- ----- nil 16,370 nil 33,980
4) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 04/01 ----- ----- nil 44,292 nil 4,826
5) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 07/01 ----- ----- nil 25,947 nil 23,388
6) Warinsart SWSL Lpg 08/01 ----- ----- nil 316 nil 8,235
7) Hammonia BSV CNTR 08/01 ----- ----- nil nil 4,770 n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Stellar PSC Mach 515 nil nil 08/01 ---
2) Mv Genco SPL I.Coal nil 53,222 nil 09/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 09/01
2) MV Kiran Europe RAS Ilmenit 14,300 nil nil 10/01
3) MT Ssl Kutch TCT CNTR nil nil 1 10/01
4) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 10/01
5) MV Vishva POO T.Coal nil 49,310 nil 10/01
6) MV Ocean Bright VLR Oil Cake nil 5,250 nil 10/01
7) MV Parnon NTPL T.Coal nil 55,322 nil 11/01
8) MV Warnow PSC Mach 600 nil nil 11/01
9) MV Lal Bahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 15,000 11/01
10) MV Asia Zircon RAS I.Coal nil 53,059 nil 11/01
11) MV Selin M BLT Cu.Con nil 7,782 nil 12/01
12) MV Livorno SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 12/01
13) MV Mutha AMA Gl Cargo 2150 nil nil 12/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.