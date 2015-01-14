Jan 14Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asia Zircon I PSA I.Coal 11/01 ----- ----- nil 49,274 nil 5,785 2) Stella Maestro PSA Mach 12/01 ----- ----- nil 56 nil 436 3) Warnow PSA Mach 13/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 600 4) Ocean Bright BTL Oil Cake 13/01 ----- ----- nil 1,950 nil 3,300 5) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 10/01 ----- ----- nil 44,308 nil 5,002 6) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 13/01 ----- ----- nil 14,550 nil 27,270 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Genco SPL I.Coal nil 53,222 nil 09/01 --- 2) Mv All Cargo DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,200 13/01 --- 3) MV Livorno SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 13/01 --- 4) Mv St John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 14/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Mutha AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 14/01 2) MV Alam Manis SPL L Stones nil 54,950 nil 14/01 3) MT Au Virgo AMA Palm Oil nil 4,250 nil 14/01 4) MT Mtm Fair NRQ P Acid nil 8,580 nil 14/01 5) MV Dynamic VSA Gl Cargo 7,000 nil nil 14/01 6) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 14/01 7) MV Mutha Supreme NRQ Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/01 8) MT Vestholmen NRQ Palm Oil nil 3,500 nil 15/01 9) MV Pan Clover DEL I.Coal nil 49,318 nil 16/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.