Jan 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vestholmen JSA Palm Oil 14/01 ----- ----- nil 1,600 nil 1,900
2) Au Virgo JMB Palm Oil 14/01 ----- ----- nil 2,100 nil 2,150
3) Mtm Fairfield ATIC P.Acid 15/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 8,580
4) Stellar Maestro PSA Mach 12/01 ----- ----- 279 nil nil 236
5) Warnow Jupiter PSA Mach 14/01 ----- ----- 186 nil nil 414
6) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 13/01 ----- ----- nil 14,550 nil 27,270
7) Ocean Bright AMJ Oil Cake 13/01 ----- ----- nil 4,960 nil 290
8) Mv Alam Manis SPL L Stones 14/01 ----- ----- nil 5,273 nil 49,677
9) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 15/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
10) Parnon SET T.Coal 14/01 ----- ----- nil 4,050 nil 51,272
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Genco SPL I.Coal nil 53,222 nil 09/01 ---
2) MV Livorno SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 13/01 ---
3) Mv Dynamic VSA Gl Cargo 7,000 nil nil 14/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Wise Sw SHA Granite 2,000 nil nil 16/01
2) MV Pan Clover DEL I.Coal nil 49,318 nil 16/01
3) MT Asia Glory NRQ Palm Oil nil 5,985 nil 16/01
4) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 16/01
5) MV Jia Xing DSA Granite 2,100 nil nil 17/01
6) MV Apj Akhil POO T.Coal nil 43,429 nil 17/01
7) MV Ssl Kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 17/01
8) MT St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 17/01
9) MV Cos Fair BLT Cu.Con nil 17,390 nil 18/01
10) MV Riva Wind SRL I.Coal nil 53,250 nil 19/01
11) MT Au Gemin NRQ Palm Oil nil 4,250 nil 19/01
12) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 20/01
13) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 20/01
14) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 20/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.