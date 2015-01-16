Jan 16Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Alam Manis SPL L Stones 14/01 ----- ----- nil 23,550 nil 31,400 2) Mtm Fairfield ATIC P.Acid 15/01 ----- ----- nil 8,276 nil 304 3) Warnow Jupiter PSA Mach 14/01 ----- ----- 488 nil nil COMP 4) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 13/01 ----- ----- nil 36,735 nil 5,085 5) Livorno AEL T.Coal 15/01 ----- ----- nil 11,877 nil 40,123 6) Parnon SET T.Coal 14/01 ----- ----- nil 9,013 nil 46,309 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Genco SPL I.Coal nil 53,222 nil 09/01 --- 2) Mv Dynamic VSA Gl Cargo 7,000 nil nil 14/01 --- 3) Mv Ocean SHA Gl Cargo 5,000 nil nil 15/01 --- 4) Mv Wise SHA Granite 2,000 nil nil 16/01 --- 5) Mv Tiger TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 16/01 --- 6) Mv Pan Clover DEL I.coal nil 49,318 nil 16/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Asia Glory SHA Palm Oil nil 5,985 nil 16/01 2) MV Jia Xing DSA Granite 2,100 nil nil 17/01 3) MV Apj Akhil POO T.Coal nil 43,429 nil 17/01 4) MV Ssl Kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 17/01 5) MT St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 17/01 6) MV Cos Fair BLT Cu.Con nil 17,390 nil 17/01 7) MV Rajiv Gandhi TCT CNTR nil nil 10,000 18/01 8) MV Riva Wind SRL I.Coal nil 53,250 nil 19/01 9) MT Lady Fell NRQ P Acid 21,000 nil nil 19/01 10) MT Au Gemin NRQ Palm Oil nil 4,250 nil 19/01 11) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 20/01 12) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 20/01 13) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 20/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.