Mar 17Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Inlaco Brave AMJ Gl Cargo 14/03 ----- ----- 5,348 nil nil 4,152 2) Shandong Hai HRC I.Coal 15/03 ----- ----- nil 10,958 nil 15,062 3) Privbaltic MSS I.Coal 16/03 ----- ----- nil 18,404 nil 36,596 4) Vega Lea ADM L Stones 14/03 ----- ----- nil 51,000 nil 2,050 5) Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 14/03 ----- ----- 1,927 nil nil 223 6) Phu Tai 19 AMJ Gl Cargo 06/03 ----- ----- nil 5,565 nil 1,135 7) Common Faith SPL I.Coal 17/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 54,750 8) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 17/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 49,304 9) Chennai Selvam PSL T.Coal 15/03 ----- ----- nil 36,660 nil 12,614 10) Hansa Nordburg BEN CNTR 17/03 ----- ----- nil nil 15,540 COMP 11) Yasa Ilhan SHS Cu.Con 15/03 ----- ----- nil 7,239 nil 20,664 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Stella Beauty HRC Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) Mv Surya Mukhi AMA Soda Ash nil 2,400 nil 16/03 --- 3) Mv Maria CNL I.Coal nil 46,880 nil 16/03 --- 4) Mv Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,500 17/03 --- 5) Mv CommonVenture nil I.Coal nil 56,922 nil 17/03 --- 6) Mv Cs Azalea BLT Cu.Con nil 19,000 nil 16/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 17/03 2) MV Genco Pred SPL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 17/03 3) MV Ssl Mumbai DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 17/03 4) MT Almarona NRQ Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 18/03 5) MV St.JohnFaith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 18/03 6) MV FancourtKontor TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 18/03 7) MV PrabhuParvati HRC Peas nil 15,100 nil 18/03 8) MV Q Arion SRL I.Coal nil 76,500 nil 19/03 9) MT MtmTokyo NRQ P Acid 5,250 nil nil 22/03 10) MV Anne NCBI T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 19/03 11) MV Alam Mutiara SPL I.Coal nil 60,533 nil 22/03 12) MV Fanoula SRL I.Coal nil 55,687 nil 23/03 13) MV Smolensk SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 25/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.