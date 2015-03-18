Mar 18Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Inlaco Brave AMJ Gl Cargo 14/03 ----- ----- 7,947 nil nil 4,152 2) Shandong Hai HRC I.Coal 15/03 ----- ----- nil 18,490 nil 7,530 3) Common Faith SPL I.Coal 17/03 ----- ----- nil 19,508 nil 35,242 4) Yasa Ilhan SHS Cu.Con 15/03 ----- ----- nil 12,745 nil15,158 5) Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 14/03 ----- ----- 2,268 nil nil COMP 6) Surya Mukhi ASS Soda Ash 17/03 ----- ----- nil 143 nil 2,257 7) Privbaltic MSS I.Coal 16/03 ----- ----- nil 31,169 nil 23,831 8) Maria SWS I.Coal 18/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 46,880 9) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 17/03 ----- ----- nil 12,077 nil 37,227 10) Almarona ATIC Ammonia 18/03 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 11) St John Faith JFS CNTR 18/03 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 12) Ssl Mumbai RLY CNTR 18/03 ----- ----- nil nil 7,350 COMP 13) Bauhinia SCS CNTR 18/03 ----- ----- nil nil 4,575 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Stella Beauty HRC Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) Mv Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,500 17/03 --- 3) Mv CommonVenture SPL I.Coal nil 56,922 nil 17/03 --- 4) Mv Genco Predator SPL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 17/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV FancourtKontor TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 18/03 2) MV PrabhuParvati HRC Peas nil 15,100 nil 18/03 3) MV Diamond Sea SWS I.Coal nil 25,000 nil 18/03 4) MV Q Arion SRL I.Coal nil 76,500 nil 18/03 5) MT Mtm Tokyo NRQ P Acid 5,250 nil nil 22/03 6) MV Anne NCBI T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 22/03 7) MV Alam Mutiara SPL I.Coal nil 60,533 nil 22/03 8) MV Fanoula SRL I.Coal nil 55,687 nil 23/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.